Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Agitated over the forcible removal of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal from the protest site at Khanauri border point, protesting farmers on Thursday announced to 'gherao' the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur on December 1.

Sharpening their attack against the Aam Aadmi Part over the Dallewal issue, they called the party "B team" of the BJP-led Centre and also accused it of "backstabbing" them.

Dallewal, who was to sit on a fast unto death on November 26 was forcibly removed from the Khanauri border point and was taken to a Ludhiana hospital.

Meanwhile, around four farmers staged a protest at the Ludhiana hospital after not being allowed to meet Dallewal by policemen deputed there.

The protesting farmers were upset over the manner in which the Punjab Police picked Dallewal from the protest site, hours before he was to begin a fast-unto-death.

Dallewal (70) on Tuesday was taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana for a medical checkup after he was allegedly forcibly removed from the protest site.

Police had said the administration was concerned about Dallewal's age and health in the wake of his fast-unto-death call.

Addressing the media at the Khanauri border point on Thursday, farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotda said it has been decided to 'gherao' the chief minister's residence on December 1 in Sangrur to register their protest against the police action in Dallewal issue.

He alleged that the Punjab government had made Dallewal a "hostage" in the hospital and demanded that he be released.

The protesting farmers further said they would also burn the effigies of Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on December 1.

Condemning the police action against Dallewal, another farmer leader said the AAP government was the "B team" of the Centre and the CM "backstabbed" the farmers.

By becoming the "well-wisher" of the Centre, the state government forcibly took away Dallewal, the farmer leader said.

Farmers are demanding from the state government to "release" Dallewal.

In a meeting with Deputy Inspector General of Police (Patiala Range) Mandeep Singh Sidhu and Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh on Wednesday, they had said they would not hold any talks till Dallewal was released.

The farmers had said that the state government remained unsuccessful in its attempt to "fail" their agitation by taking away Dallewal.

Farmer leaders have claimed that Dallewal was observing a hunger strike in the Ludhiana hospital, saying he was not having anything.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande's fast-unto-death entered the third day on Thursday and said that he was ready to sacrifice his life for the farmers' cause.

Farmers are demanding from the Centre to hold talks with them to resolve their issues. They said that the union government has not held any talks with them regarding their issues since February 18.

They have already given a call of marching towards Delhi on December 6.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had earlier announced plans to intensify their agitation in support of farmers' various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP, by starting a fast unto death.

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

The protesting farmers have accused the Centre of not taking steps to address their demands, stating that it had not held any talks with them regarding their issues since February 18.

