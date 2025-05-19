New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) ACME Solar Holdings on Monday posted a sharp fall of over 77 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 122 crore in March 2025 quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 532.3 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

However, the company increased its total income to Rs 539.2 crore from Rs 318 crore in the year ago quarter.

As per the filing, its finance costs increased to Rs 205.5 crore from Rs 177.3 crore in January-March period of FY24.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses also rose to Rs 102.2 crore from Rs 61.2 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the entire FY25, the net profit rose to Rs 250.8 crore from Rs 697.7 crore in FY24.

ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 6,970 MW spanning solar, wind, FDRE and hybrid solutions.

The company is one of the top 10 renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India with an operational capacity of 2,705 MW and under construction capacity of 4,265 MW.

