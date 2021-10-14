Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Sustainable infrastructure-focused investment firm Actis on Thursday said it will more than double its investments in the country by infusing USD 850 million in projects over the next five years.

The investment will be done from a USD 6-billion global fund, which achieved its final close on Thursday, according to an official statement.

Actis has invested USD 800 million in Indian renewables projects in the past seven years to establish Ostro Energy and Sprng Energy with three gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind power capacity, it said.

"We are committed to the Indian renewable sector and will continue to be a leading investor in Indian green energy," its Partner and Asia Head (Energy) Sanjiv Agarwal said.

The London-based firm announced the close of 'Actis Energy 5' on Thursday, which represents USD 6 billion of investable capital, including USD 4.7 billion of fund commitments plus co-investments opportunities, as per the statement.

The fund has already allocated capital of USD 4 billion to energy transition opportunities through control investments in power generation and distribution businesses, it added.

The fundraising saw sizeable limited partners' re-ups as well as new commitments from a high-quality, diversified investor base, the statement said.

It added that the LP base includes pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and other investors from across the globe.

