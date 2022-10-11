New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said its arm Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four has incorporated two new subsidiaries.

These two subsidiaries are Adani Renewable Energy Forty Four Ltd (ARE44L) and Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Ltd (ARE48L), according to a BSE filing.

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated two new subsidiaries, it stated.

The main objective of the new subsidiaries is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sell, and supply any kind of power or electrical energy, using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.

New Subsidiaries are incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat in Ahmedabad on October 11, 2022, and are yet to commence their business operations, it said.

