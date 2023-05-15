New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Adani Transmission has sought shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore through issuance of equity shares on qualified institutional placement basis.

The company has sought shareholders' approval through postal ballot to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore by way of qualified institutional placement through issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities to eligible investors, a BSE statement showed.

Also Read | Unique ID Number Mandatory for Doctors in India: Know All About National Medical Register, Who Can Enroll and Required Qualifications.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on May 13, 2023 approved the proposal of raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares of face value Rs 10 and/or other securities convertible into equity shares (including warrants, or otherwise).

The company explained that it anticipates growth opportunities in its existing operations and continues to evaluate various avenues for organic expansion and achieving inorganic growth.

Also Read | How To Find Lost Phone? Step-by-Step Guide on How To Track, Block and Unblock Your Lost or Stolen Smartphone Using sancharsaathi.gov.in Portal.

Towards this, the company continues to require capital for achieving such growth and expansion.

The proposed resolution, if approved, will be taken as having duly passed on the last date specified for e-voting by the requisite majority of members by means of postal ballot, i.e. Friday, June 16, 2023, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)