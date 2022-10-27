New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Thursday reported an 11 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 191.68 crore for the September 2022 quarter.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 173.07 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the fund house said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue rose to Rs 387.66 crore in the period under review from Rs 372.2 crore a year ago.

Also, the company's board of directors has approved the appointment of Vishakha Mulye as an additional director (non-executive).

The asset management firm serviced around 8.1 million investor folios and had total assets under management of over Rs 2.94 lakh crore in the quarter ended September 30.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, co-owned and backed by Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada, got listed on the stock exchanges in October 2021.

Shares of the company closed 1.44 per cent up at Rs 433.50 apiece on BSE.

