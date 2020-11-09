Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) The AAI-run Agartala airport is set to get a new integrated terminal building, with a capacity to cater to three million passengers per annum, by early next year, with over 90 per cent work on the project already completed, according to an official statement.

The existing terminal building at the Bir Bikram Singh Airport was saturated, and there was no further scope for expansion, necessitating the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to construct a new integrated terminal building with an enhanced capacity and modern amenities, the AAI said in the statement on Monday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Speaks to Anil Deshmukh Over Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s Security, Health.

It is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 438 crore.

With a built-up area of 30,000 sq metres, the new terminal building has been designed to process 1,000 domestic and 200 international passengers during peak hours, which translates into three million passengers annually, it said.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Orders News Channels To Ensure No Defamatory Content Is Displayed Against Bollywood Personalities.

The new terminal will have 20 check-in counters, four passenger boarding bridges, conveyor belts and passenger-friendly modern facilities and amenities, the release said.

The development work also includes construction of the apron having a capacity to park six aircraft at a time, the AAI said in the release.

The planning approach for the terminal is based on airport procedure and passenger flow, integrated with landscaping and retail to increase user experience and at the same time, ease the movement in the building, the AAI said

It added that Advanced Intelligent Building Management Systems have been used to optimise the consumption of energy.

More than 90 per cent of project work is completed and the new integrated terminal building at the Agartala airport is scheduled to be ready by the beginning of 2021, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)