New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) AGC Networks on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of 76 per cent stake in Z Services HQ DMCC.

In March, AGC Networks had said its subsidiary - Black Box Holdings - will acquire a majority stake in Z Services HQ DMCC for about USD 3.94 million (around Rs 28.6 crore).

"...Black Box Holdings Limited has completed the acquisition of Services Holding Ltd with the effective date being April 01, 2021," AGC Networks said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Black Box Holdings Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AGC Networks had entered into a share sale agreement with Z Services Holding Ltd, a BVI business company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands on March 11, 2021.

The acquisition will help AGC to strengthen its presence in the Middle East region and also add cloud cybersecurity capabilities to offer a wider range of services to its customers, AGC Networks had said in its previous filing.

This will also give rise to an opportunity to cross-sell to the current customers, the filing had added.

Z Services HQ DMCC is a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and is engaged in the business of providing services in relation to cloud cybersecurity architecture that includes web, email, cloud application, unified access management, cyber forensic, security operation centre, incident response and risk cybersecurity.

It has 22 employees including sales, operations and support staff. Its consolidated revenue in the financial year 2020 (12 months ending December 2020) was approximately USD 7.24 million.

