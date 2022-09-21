New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The government on Wednesday launched a joint convergence portal for different schemes run by Food Processing and Agriculture ministries.

According to an official statement, the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Food Processing Industries jointly launched a convergence portal between Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

The convergence portal was launched in the presence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food Processing Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary.

Food Processing Secretary Anita Praveen and Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja were also present.

"Union Ministers of both the ministries expressed confidence that this initiative is going to add a new chapter in the lives of micro Units engaged in food processing," the statement said.

Paras said that the portal would prove to be very important for the food processing enterprises of the country.

Tomar said that it is the idea of Prime Minister that all Ministries / Departments of the government should work together in cohesion to serve the people of the country to the best of their abilities.

The Ministry of Agriculture is implementing the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) - a medium to long-term debt financing facility for the creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and building of community farming assets.

Food Processing Ministry launched a centrally-sponsored PPMFME scheme on June 29, 2020, to enhance the competitiveness of individual micro-enterprises in the unorganized segment & promote the formalization of this sector.

The scheme provides financial, technical and business support for the upgradation of micro food processing enterprises in the country.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojna is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries for creation of modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail outlet.

Under the scheme, there is a provision of 35 per cent grant of Eligible Project Cost for General and 50 per cent for SC/ST/Difficult Areas, subject to a maximum of Rs 5 crore to Rs 15 crore in terms of respective sub-scheme guidelines.

