Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) Future Generali India Insurance on Wednesday launched an AI-powered tool to help individuals determine ideal health insurance coverage based on their lifestyle.

The tool https://needanalysis.futuregenerali.in/ uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) to provide tailored recommendations by analysing users' age, health habits, stress, job profile and daily routines, a company statement said.

By guiding users through a set of simple questions, Health Shield Advisor calculates precise coverage needs and suggests suitable plans, ensuring personalised, lifestyle-driven protection, Future Generali India Insurance Chief Marketing, Customer and Impact Officer Ruchika Varma said.

Such an initiative is required as India is facing a 73 per cent health insurance protection gap due to inadequate coverage and rising medical costs, she added.

