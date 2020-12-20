Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) Ajanta Shoes is planning to expand its footprint across the country and targeting a 25 per cent jump in turnover in the current fiscal, despite disruptions in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a company official said on Sunday.

The 64-year-old firm had clocked a revenue of Rs 400 crore in the last fiscal and is expecting to touch Rs 500 crore turnover this year with the "right products and marketing strategy" when many footwear companies are struggling to meet at least the 2019-20 sales.

The city-based company has introduced a new sports shoe brand 'Impakto', targeting the youths and the growing segment of fitness-conscious customers.

"COVID-19 has no impact on us as we have got adequate orders. Online sales are strong. Our wholesale segment also did well during the coronavirus crisis," Ajanta Shoes managing director Sagnik Banik said.

He said the company has planned to expand its operations.

"We have plans to take the number of stores to 250 over the next two years from 105 at present. We are looking to promote the brand across the country," he said.

He remained optimistic about the new sports shoe brand.

Ajanta Shoes has 800 dealers and sub-dealers and 20,000 retailers across the country.

