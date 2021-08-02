New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Ajmera Realty & Infra Ltd on Monday reported five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Its net profit stood at Rs 2.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the Mumbai-based company rose to Rs 135.27 crore in the quarter from Rs 40.16 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. PTI MJH

