New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Ajmera Realty & Infra India reported an 82 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.07 crore in the June quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 11.57 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Ajmera Realty's total income rose to Rs 117.57 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, up from Rs 55.12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Sales bookings dropped 44 per cent to Rs 225 crore in the June quarter from Rs 400 crore in the year-ago period.

Ajmera Realty & Infra has presence mainly in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

