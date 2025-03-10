Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of injustice against the poor and weaker sections of society.

In a statement, the former chief minister alleged that both police and criminals were oppressing the underprivileged.

Referring to recent incidents, Yadav said, "In Lucknow, the police brutally beat up an e-rickshaw driver, leaving him unconscious. In Chitrakoot, a corrupt official seized a rickshaw purchased on loan and demanded a Rs 50,000 bribe. Unable to pay, the driver died by suicide. Such incidents are deeply disturbing."

He claimed that reports of suicides among the state's poor were emerging daily, with farmers and labourers forced to take the extreme step due to a lack of justice.

"People have set themselves on fire outside the assembly and even near the chief minister's residence. What bigger proof of the BJP's inhumane rule can there be?" he asked, questioning why no action was being taken against the perpetrators of such crimes.

Yadav also alleged that farmers, youngsters, traders and the poor were struggling under BJP rule while the government and its supporters harassed them.

"Women and young girls are being humiliated every day. Even police stations are unsafe for victims, and Uttar Pradesh leads in custodial deaths," he said.

Accusing the BJP government of sheltering criminals, he asserted that the people were suffering and seeking justice.

"In 2027, the people of Uttar Pradesh will remove this government and put an end to its unjust and oppressive rule," Yadav said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are due in 2027.

