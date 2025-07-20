Lucknow, Jul 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the Centre of being anti-youth and responsible for widespread unemployment in the state.

"BJP has destroyed the future of students and the youth. Today, young people are struggling for jobs and employment opportunities. By shifting government jobs to contractual and outsourced systems, the BJP has plunged the youth into darkness," Yadav said in a statement issued here.

He alleged that the ruling party is conspiring to privatise government departments, thereby depriving lakhs of youth of job opportunities and reservation benefits.

"Now, the power department is their next target. By handing it over to their favourites, the BJP is systematically snatching away employment from the youth," Yadav added.

He said that the BJP has no roadmap for the future of young people, and has failed on all fronts—jobs, education, and healthcare.

"Instead of providing solutions, the government is busy spreading hatred and discrimination in society," he claimed.

Yadav also pointed to repeated instances of humiliation faced by students under the BJP regime. "Whether it is the issue of reservations in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers or in medical and other fields, youths are being insulted everywhere. And when they raise their voices, they are met with police lathicharge," he claimed.

Despite a large number of vacancies in various departments, the state government has done little to fill them. "Lakhs of educated youths are waiting for recruitment exams, preparing day and night, but all they get is disappointment," he said.

Yadav also slammed the BJP's investment summits, calling them a facade. "The BJP misled the youth with false promises of employment through grand investor summits. They claimed lakhs of jobs would be created, but no concrete work is visible on the ground. In nine years, not a single major factory or company has been set up in the state," he said.

Expressing the growing anger among youth, Yadav said they will give a befitting reply in the 2027 Assembly elections. "The youth will oust the BJP from power and take revenge for their humiliation," he said.

