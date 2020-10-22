New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 35.36 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 333.37 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 246.27 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,457.10 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,240.87 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"It was a strong quarter for the company led by growth in the domestic business. The International as well as API Business also continued to perform well," Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Pranav Amin said.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals ended at Rs 1,011.60 on BSE, up 1.46 per cent from its previous close.

