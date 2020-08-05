New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Alkem Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched Favipiravir under the brand name 'Alfluenza' in the country for the treatment of COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases are increasing significantly globally and India too is affected with around 50,000 new cases being added on a daily basis, Alkem Laboratories said in a statement.

Also Read | Samsung Unpacked 2020 Event Launch LIVE Updates: Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live & Galaxy Watch 3 Launched.

In this backdrop, the company has launched Favipiravir under the brand name Alfluenza in the country for the management of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, it added.

Favipiravir is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Kind, Assam Singam Green, Assam Kuil Gold on August 5, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

Restricted use entails responsible medication where every patient must have signed informed consent before treatment initiation, Alkem said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)