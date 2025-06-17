New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Home-grown Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL) is broadening its portfolio in the super-premium to luxury categories, with its 'build, buy and partner' strategy as part of its global ambitions, according to the company's latest annual report.

"We will continue to broaden our portfolio through this strategy, enhance consumer experiences and reinforce the Indian brand footprint in export markets," its Chairman Kishore R Chhabria said while addressing the shareholders of the company.

The market landscape now presents 'significant opportunities' driven by a growing demand for premium offerings.

"This trend of premiumisation is reshaping the entire value chain from innovative product launches and enhanced retail visibility to exciting customer experiences," he said, adding that this "presents a timely opportunity for brands to elevate and differentiate".

This is led by key factors like rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanisation, digital influence through social media and favourable demographic shifts, Chhabria said.

Overall, with an established portfolio of brands with international appeal, ABDL will continue to focus on consumer satisfaction in India and expand globally, he added.

While its Managing Director Alok Gupta, said that in FY25, ABDL expanded exports to 23 countries from 14 countries in FY24.

"We are increasing our presence in the high-growth markets of Africa and now recently in the US," said Gupta, adding, "Our newest Millionaire Brand ICONiQ White has already been successfully launched in five countries".

Looking ahead, ABDL plans to export its Zoya gin, its first luxury product, to be exported to the UAE market in the first quarter of FY26.

"We have also secured necessary approvals to back all of our export and market expansion plans for exporting products to Canada and the European Union (EU) market," it said.

Over the recently announced India's free trade agreement with the UK, Gupta said it will further help in improving the margins.

"The expected UK FTA will further help margins by reducing Scotch import duties, while overdue normalisation in the key southern state should give our balance sheet a further boost," he said.

As per the India-UK free trade agreement, announced earlier this month, India will reduce duty on UK whisky and gin from 150 per cent to 75 per cent and further to 40 per cent in the tenth year of the deal.

This is the second annual report of the Chhabria family-promoted firm, which was listed in July 2024.

In FY25, ABDL's consolidated income from operations rose 6.2 per cent to Rs 3,541 crore, driven by strong growth in the Prestige & Above category and well supported by the high-margin mass premium category.

