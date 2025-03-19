New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The allotment of official residences to the ministers of the new BJP government in Delhi has begun, even as the search for a suitable accommodation for Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is still underway, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has offered official residences to all ministers, the speaker, the deputy speaker and the leader of the opposition.

A government source said they are looking for a suitable house for the chief minister close to the Delhi Secretariat. "Some bungalows have been spotted in Lutyens Delhi but a final call is yet to be taken," the source said.

Gupta is currently staying at her Shalimar Bagh residence.

Delhi Assembly's Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht said he has been allotted a bungalow in the Civil Lines area close to the Raj Niwas. "I will move into the official accommodation during Navratri," he said.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has been re-allotted a Tilak Marg bungalow in Lutyens Delhi where he already stays, sources said. He was allotted this bungalow as the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

Some other ministers have preferred accommodation in Lutyens Delhi, sources said. Home Minister Ashish Sood has been allotted a bungalow in Chanakyapuri.

Three other ministers Kapil Mishra, Pankaj Singh and Ravinder Indraj have been allotted bungalows on Shamnath Marg in Civil Lines, sources said.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma is likely to retain his current accommodation at Windsor Place in Lutyens Delhi which he was allotted as a Member of Parliament.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also been offered options but he is yet to accept it, sources added.

