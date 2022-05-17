New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Almas Global Opportunity Fund SPC (AGOF), part of the consortium that won the bid for Pawan Hans, on Tuesday said it has initiated the process to appeal against an NCLT order with respect to the fund acquiring bankrupt EMC Ltd.

The statement from the Cayman Islands-based fund comes a day after the government decided to put on hold the sale of Pawan Hans as it was legally examining the NCLT order against AGOF.

Almas Global is the biggest shareholder in the consortium -- Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd -- that was selected as the winning bidder for Pawan Hans. Other members in the consortium are Big Charter Private Ltd and Maharaja Aviation Private Ltd.

In the statement, an AGOF spokesperson said that even though the overall NCLT process and order "had shaken our confidence a bit in the over all process but nevertheless, we stay committed to investing in India and Indian entities".

It has already initiated the process of moving to higher appellate authority, NCLAT, to enable them to make the payment of the stipulated amount and conclude the transaction by acquiring EMC Ltd as per the approved resolution plan, the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, just nine weeks before the NCLT order, the fund had requested the CoC (Committee of Creditors) of EMC Ltd for additional time to conclude the transaction, in spite of the adverse market conditions.

"We find such abrupt order from NCLT is a bit premature as the transaction process is very much on. However, AGOF is a fund with pristine reputation and will always stand firm in meeting all its commitments," the statement said.

Under the corporate insolvency resolution process, Almas Capital's bid for EMC Ltd was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and it had sought more time till June 30, 2022, to make the investments and conclude the transaction.

Almas Capital Ltd is the fund manager to AGOF and holds 100 per cent management shares of the fund.

As per the statement, in spite of adverse external circumstances beyond AGOF's control, NCLT did not grant an extension.

"... via their recent order dated April 20, 2022 notified that they will proceed with the forfeiture of the Rs 30.0 crores deposited by AGOF for the transaction. It is important to note that there is no order from any judicial or government authority against us either debarring or imposing any penalty on AGOF," the statement said.

