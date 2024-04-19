New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd on Friday said it has secured a 700 MWp solar project from Greenko in Andhra Pradesh.

With the latest win, the order book of Amara Raja Infra Private Limited (ARIPL) stands at Rs 1,516 crore at the end of FY24, the company said in a statement.

"ARIPL has achieved a significant milestone in the renewable energy sector by securing a solar BoS project of 500 MW/700MWp from Greenko," it said.

The project spans across an area of 2,200 acre site near Uyyalavada Town in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The work includes Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the entire balance of system (BoS) for the 700 MWp (Megawatt peak) project, which is part of Greenko's Integrated Renewable Energy Project.

