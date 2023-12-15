Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Surat-headquartered specialty chemicals manufacturer Ami Organics on Friday said it has set up a greenfield manufacturing unit in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, with an investment of around Rs 200 crore.

The move is a part of the company's commitment to bolstering its position in the advanced pharmaceutical intermediates segment, Ami Organics said in a statement.

"This new plant, set up with an investment of around Rs 200 crore, is testimony to the state-of-the-art technology we are bringing to advanced pharmaceutical intermediate manufacturing in India," Ami Organics Executive Chairman and Managing Director Naresh Patel said.

The new facility has been constructed with modern advanced technology and has received all necessary environmental clearances. Production will commence subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

Shares of the company settled 0.23 per cent up at Rs 1,140.65 apiece on the BSE.

