New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) on Friday said its standalone net profit doubled to Rs 7 crore during the September quarter, aided by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 3.28 crore during the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 87.57 crore over Rs 52.39 crore a year ago.

AMSL's expenses were Rs 78.68 crore against Rs 47.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, and aerospace and defence.

