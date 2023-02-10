New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMSL) on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) doubled to Rs 6.61 crore during the December quarter, mainly on account of higher revenues.

The company had clocked a PAT of Rs 3.38 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, AMSL said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenues rose to Rs 82.69 crore from Rs 64.84 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's expenses also climbed to Rs 71.73 crore from Rs 58.68 crore earlier.

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like transportation, aerospace and defence.

