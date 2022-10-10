New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan took charge as its whole-time member.

He will handle market intermediaries regulation and supervision department, Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors department, integrated surveillance department, department of economic & policy analysis and information technology department, Sebi said in a statement.

Gopalakrishnan has more than two and half decades of experience in banking and financial markets and has held various senior positions. Prior to this assignment, he also held the position of associate professor at S P Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai.

Also, he has served as a director on the boards of various banks and corporates. He has also been a member of various advisory committees constituted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Gopalakrishnan holds a Post-graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. He completed his graduation in Bachelor of Technology (Electrical Engineering) from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay.

