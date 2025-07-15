Port Blair, Jul 15 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi (Retired) on Tuesday welcomed 30 officials from six organisations across the country, who attended their first class on fire services at the State Training Centre (STC) here.

The STC was recently recognised and accredited by the National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.

Among 30 fire service officials, 16 belong to the Gujarat and Bihar state government fire departments, while the other 14 are from Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Maharashtra Industrial Development Organisation, Heavy Water Plant at Kota and Heavy Water Board Facilities at Vadodara under the Department of Atomic Energy.

Joshi lauded the Fire and Emergency Services of the archipelago for its commitment to professional excellence and disaster preparedness.

He said that the recognition by NFSC is not only a testament to the department's rising stature but also a reflection of its significant contribution in enhancing national fire safety standards, a statement issued by the police said.

The STC in Port Blair is the 11th such NFSC-recognised training institute across India.

The inauguration programme was held in presence of Chief Secretary Dr Chandra Bhushan Kumar, DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, IGP (Fire) Sindhu Pillai A and other senior officials.

The DGP emphasised that this milestone significantly raises the profile of the A&N Fire and Emergency Services at the national level.

“The 54th External Sub-Officer Course of NFSC is a 25-week residential programme, including an industrial attachment,” he said.

