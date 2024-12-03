Amaravati, Dec 3 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved policies of Information Technology and Global Competitive Centres, Apparel and Textile and Maritime, among others, the state government said.

AP Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana said the cabinet approved to call tenders for stalled infrastructure works estimated to be over Rs 11000 crore at the capital Amaravati.

Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy, giving details of the cabinet decisions, said it has approved Information Technology and Global competitive Centres policy 4.0 2024-29 under which Remote, Hybrid and coworking spaces will be developed.

Parthasarathy said under the policy, incentives will be given to co-working and neighbourhood space developers, based on certain criteria.

"The aim is to make the state an IT hub and also to provide job facilities for educated youth," he said.

The Andhra Pradesh Apparel and Textile policy 4.0 2024-29, which was approved by the cabinet is aimed at attracting Rs 10,000 crore investments and creating two lakh jobs in the next five years.

He said five textile parks under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model will be set up across the state giving incentives to entrepreneurs depending on the criteria.

"During the next five years, USD 1 billion exports were targeted under the policy," he said.

The cabinet also approved the Andhra Pradesh Sustainable Electric Mobility Policy 4.0. Under the new policy, the state envisages Rs 30,000 crore investments , creating 60,000 employment opportunities.

The Andhra Pradesh Maritime policy 4.0 aiming at utilising the 975 km long coastline in the state was also approved by the Cabinet. Under this, ports and port-based industries would be developed.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to several drinking water projects in the state, besides deciding on completing the construction of unfinished houses under government scheme.

Minister Narayana said all the legal and technical issues with regards to works in Amaravati have been overcome and by December end tenders will be called for and works will begin next month.

