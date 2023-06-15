Amaravati, Jun 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Forest Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy unveiled a new logo for the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (Vizag Zoo) on Thursday.

The logo features the images of an Asiatic wild dog, rhinoceros, giraffe and a chimpanzee in white and green hues before two green palms and grass.

"The new logo denotes the conservation breeding efforts of IGZP as coordinating zoo for Asiatic wild dog and rhino represents the rare and endangered Indian wildlife species which IGZP is conserving as part of biodiversity conservation," said Nandani Salaria, curator, Vizag Zoo in a press note shared today.

Likewise, species such as giraffe and chimpanzee symbolise attractive exotic species hosted by the zoo located in the port city, which attract many visitors.

Further, the logo represents all these species in the natural setting of Vizag Zoo.

Meanwhile, the Forest Minister presided over the 13th general body meeting of the Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh (ZAAP) and according to him, the state government is considering upgrading the zoo curator post into zoo director to further strengthen the zoos.

