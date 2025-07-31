Amaravati, Jul 31 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Upa-Lokayukta intervened to ensure that a person receives compensation for the land acquired by the government for Bangalore-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor (NH-554G project), officials said on Thursday.

P Om Sivaiah lodged a complaint alleging non-payment of compensation for the 1.7 acres of land acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for NH-554G project.

"Upa-Lokayukta of Andhra Pradesh has played a key role in ensuring justice and grievance redressal in a land acquisition compensation matter pertaining to Musunuru Village in Prakasam district," said a press release.

Following the intervention of Upa-Lokayukta, the district collector and special district collector (land acquisition), Prakasam district swung into action, submitting reports confirming that Sivaiah's land was a Patta land, which facilitated his property being deleted from the prohibited property list.

Necessary corrections were made to the revenue records, and the Project Director of NHAI and Project Implementation Unit (PIU) Ongole, were directed to release compensation; consequently, an amount of Rs 20,11,645 was paid to the complainant, the release said.

