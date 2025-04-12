New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Singers Anita Singhvi, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammed Hussain were awarded at the 12th edition of the Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards in the national capital on Saturday.

The awards, which have been instituted in the memory of the late singer Jyotsna Darda, were held at the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Auditorium.

Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards aim to "honour exceptional talent, elevate the profile of the different music genres and engage discerning audiences with a passion for music, culture and excellence".

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the chief guest at the 2025 awards, organised by Vijay Darda, Rajya Sabha MP and chairman of the Lokmat Media Group.

Other guests of honour included Ghulam Nabi Azad, the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad party and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir; singer and dance educator Sonal Mansingh; and designer Rajeev Sethi.

Thanking all the guests, Darda recalled his late wife Jyotsna Darda's interest in music.

“She was attached to music since childhood. She would practise for hours daily… even when she was fighting cancer, even at that time, she would learn music,” he said.

The event saw performance by renowned folk and playback singer Mame Khan, who performed popular songs including “Padharo Mhare Des", "Ghoomar”, “Vande Mataram” and “Chaudhary”, among others.

Tribhukti band, comprising Mehtab Ali, S Akash and Ishaan Ghosh, also regaled the audience.

Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards 2025 is being held across six cities: Nagpur, Yavatmal, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi. It began on March 22 and will conclude on April 25.

