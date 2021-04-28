New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Anupam Rasayan on Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 1,100 crore for supplying life sciences related speciality chemicals.

The company has received and signed letter of intent amounting to Rs 1,100 crore from one of the top 10 multinational life sciences company for supplying life sciences related speciality chemicals, Anupam Rasayan said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it will provide multiple products in the category to the multinational firm for the next five years.

Anupam Rasayan said it is manufacturing products for over 53 domestic and international customers.

