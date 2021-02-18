Tirupati (AP), Feb 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday felicitated retired Major General C Venugopal, a nonagenarian, marking 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh.'

Reddy arrived here to take part in the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations being held here to mark the golden jubilee of the victory of the Indian Armed forces in the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Apart from Venugopal, Jaggula Chinnathalli, wife of late Sanyasi Naidu, a military officer from Vishakhapatnam was honoured.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the Police Parade Grounds in the temple city.

As part of the celebrations, the 'Victory Flame' arrived here on Wednesday from Hyderabad and would remain here till February 20 before reaching Bengaluru, a government official said.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi in December last lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial, marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary year celebration of India's victory over Pakistan in the Year 1971.

He also said he was proud to bow his head before the Indian army that braving tough conditions on the borders have been protecting the 135-crore people of the country fearlessly.PTI COR SS

