New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Commerce Ministry on Saturday said APEDA has organised virtual buyer seller meets during April-October period with potential importing countries such as the UAE, South Korea, and Japan to promote exports.

Besides, product specific meets were also organised with countries such as Singapore, Russia, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden and Latvia for fresh fruits and vegetables, it said in a statement.

"These meetings provided a platform for interaction between the India exporters and importers on the strength of India in export of agri products such as basmati and non-basmati rice, grapes, mangoes, banana, pomegranates, fresh vegetables, organic products," it added.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitates export of agri goods.

