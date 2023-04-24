New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) APM Terminal Pipavav on Monday said it will set up a new liquid berth at the port with an investment of around USD 90 million to enhance its capacity of handling liquid cargo.

Currently, the port has the capacity to handle 2 million metric tonnes (MMT) of liquid bulk cargo.

APM Terminal Pipavav in a statement said with the new berth, the liquid bulk handling capacity of the port will increase to 5.2 MMT.

The capital expenditure (capex) announced is in line with the port's objective of contributing to the growth of India's logistics infrastructure, bolstering connectivity to the northwest hinterlands, and better serve customers by providing end-to-end solutions, it added.

The statement said that setting up of the new berth will be subject to necessary regulatory and other approvals.

Girish Aggarwal, managing director, APM Terminals Pipavav, said this expansion is expected to have a positive impact on the economy of Gujarat by boosting trade and commerce.

The port's LPG handling capacity expansion comes at a time when the country's households are moving to LPG for kitchen fuel. The LPG consumer base has increased substantially over the past few years.

APM Terminals Pipavav is one of the few ports in India that has LPG rail siding within the port that can accommodate a full train carrying around 1,200 MT of LPG cargo.

