New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals and Siemens Healthineers have joined hands for a research collaboration to advance innovation in liver healthcare.

The research, spanning quantitative ultrasound imaging to AI-driven clinical solutions, aims to enhance liver disease management by improving patient care pathways and outcomes — from early detection and risk stratification to monitoring intervention and therapy response, the companies said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with Siemens Healthineers is a transformative step in using AI to redefine non-invasive diagnostics for liver disease," Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said.

AI-driven disease progression models shall play a pivotal role in early detection of fibrosis, allowing timely interventions, cost-effective screening, and improved patient outcomes, she added.

"We believe that advanced technologies will aid timely and precise diagnosis, leading to better disease management and improving the quality of life for patients. Our joint effort will help address the unmet needs in liver disease diagnosis and treatment, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership," Hariharan Subramanian, Managing Director at Siemens Healthcare, said.

