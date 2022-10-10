Coimbatore (TN), Oct 10 (PTI) In order to create awareness on breast cancer among the public, especially women, a city-based hospital on Monday launched an app called "My Breast App".

The app by Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital in association with Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore Region, is available in both Android and IOS platforms. It was launched to mark 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month' and 10th year of the functioning of the breast centre.

"My Breast App" has been designed to offer comprehensive information about breast cancer – symptoms, screening, self-examination, treatment options, etc.

Using this app, users can also consult with doctors, get their doubts cleared, and book appointments, KMCH Joint Managing Director Dr Thavamani Devi Palaniswami said at the launch ceremony.

KMCH Executive Director Dr Arun N Palaniswami inaugurated the breast health awareness programme called "Freedom from Fear".

Dr Rupa, KMCH Chief Consultant, Breast Center insisted on the importance of regular check up and said the user-friendly app would help women to overcome unnecessary fears and encourage them to self-examine every month for symptoms of breast cancer.

