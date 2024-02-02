New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Ports major APSEZ on Friday said it has handled 35 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo during January 2024, registering a growth of 26 per cent year-on-year.

The company's Gangavaram Port in Andhra Pradesh recorded its lifetime high monthly cargo handling volume at 4 MMT, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) said in a statement.

The cargo handling hit 346.3 MMT mark during April 2023-January 2024 of FY24, while total cargo volumes handled touched 339 MMT in calender year 2023.

The Adani Group firm has 7 ports and terminals on the country's west coast, including Mundra, Tuna, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala.

Besides, it has 7 ports and terminals on east coast which include Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry.

