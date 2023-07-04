New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Realty firm Arkade Group will invest Rs 470 crore to develop a housing project at Mulund in Mumbai.

The project 'Arkade Nest' is spread over 2 acres and will have 350 flats.

"The total investment estimate in this project is Rs 470 crore, out of which Rs.115 crore has been spent so far," Mumba-based realty firm Arkade said in a statement.

Established in 1986, the Arkade Group is planning an initial public offering (IPO) to raise about Rs 600 crore in a fresh issue of shares, it added.

The group clocked a total sales bookings of Rs 150 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

