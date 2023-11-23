Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) An Army jawan was killed after his service rifle accidentally went off along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place at Phagwari gate along border fencing.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)