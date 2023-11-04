Srinagar, Nov 4 (PTI) The Army organised a cricket tournament in the memory of former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Gen Bipin Rawat Memorial Cricket Tournament was aimed at fostering constructive activities for the citizens and granting wings to the boundless dreams of young cricketing aspirants, an Army official said.

He said the event witnessed a total of 52 participating teams engaging in 50 thrilling contests over the course of 20 days, culminating in a grand finale on Saturday.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based XV Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai was the chief guest on the occasion.

The GOC encouraged all the participants to seize the golden opportunities presented to them and extract the utmost benefits from the sporting events organised by the Indian Army.

Speaking to reporters, Lt Gen Ghai said, "We are aware the youth of J-K like the game and I think the Baramulla Premier League matches are more interesting than the World Cup (matches)."

