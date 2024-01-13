Srinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Saturday reviewed the counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

The Army's Northern Command chief visited the forward areas of Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Also Read | JEE Mains Exam 2024: Exam City Slip for Session 1 of Joint Entrance Examination for One Paper Released at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

"In the relentless pursuit of operational excellence and to review the Counter Infiltration Grid, #LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC accompanied by #ChinarCorps Cdr and GOC #VajrDivision visited forward Battalions in #Machhal Sector," the Northern Command said in a post on 'X'.

The Army said the commander interacted with the troops and personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Border Security Force and the Border Roads Organisation.

Also Read | Who Are Houthis? Everything About Rebel Group That Sparked US and UK Strikes Amid Red Sea Crisis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)