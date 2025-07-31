Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) The Army's Sapta Shakti Command on Thursday organised a felicitation ceremony titled 'Samanvay' at the Bikaner Military Station to honour BSF officers and veterans for their contributions to nation-building, officials said.

The event was aimed at fostering civil-military synergy and was attended by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command, along with senior officers, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, civil administrators and veterans.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

The ceremony highlighted the spirit of "military-civil fusion", particularly during Operation Sindoor, where coordinated efforts played a key role in its success, officials said.

"The unwavering support of civil authorities has always ensured seamless operations. This fusion of forces, in spirit and action, is crucial to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Lt Gen Singh said in his address.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

He also emphasised the need for a "whole-of-nation" approach in the evolving geopolitical landscape and underlined the shared responsibilities of military, paramilitary and civil institutions.

The Army also acknowledged Bikaner's developmental efforts and called for collaborative initiatives to promote tourism in border areas, which could help transform the region into a tourism hub.

BSF officers and Army veterans were felicitated for their service during Operation Sindoor. The event concluded with a reaffirmation of collective commitment to national progress.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)