Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Around 50 people, who had gathered for a funeral here, were injured in a bee attack on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Peeli ki Talai of Amber area when during the cremation of a person bees came out of the hive due to the heat of the fire and attacked the group of people, Station House Officer (SHO) Antim Sharma said.

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: India Post Activates Application Status Link for 21,413 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Status.

He said around 50 people were injured and they were taken to the nearest first aid centre from where some people were referred to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur.

Most of the people were sent home after first aid, the officer added.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 18 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)