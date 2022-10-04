New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Around 100 artisans from 28 states are participating in the SFURTI Mela, a national level exhibition of traditional products from SFURTI clusters being organized for the first time, commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from 1 to 15 October.

The Fair is being held at the Dilli Haat here.

Addressing the event on Tuesday, Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said 498 clusters have been approved by the government of India under the SFURTI scheme till date who are providing direct employment opportunities to 3 lakh artisans.

MSME Secretary B B Swain said these clusters spread over various traditional industries such as handloom, handicraft, khadi, coir and bamboo.

"In this Mela, 100 artisans from select 50 clusters from 28 states across the country will be showcasing their traditional products which carry the distinct flavour of the regions they represent," the Secretary said.

