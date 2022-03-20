Guwahati, Mar 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday held discussions with his Cabinet colleagues and other top officials on the proposed animal corridors in Kaziranga National Park.

The meeting deliberated on 'structural corridors' for smooth movement of the animals, Sarma said in a tweet at the end of the meeting.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani To Intensify Into Deep Depression During Next 12 Hours, Says IMD.

"Held a meeting with Cabinet colleagues & sr state govt officials on the proposed 9 animal corridors of Kaziranga National Park,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta and Parimal Suklabaidya, among others, were present at the meeting.

Also Read | Spring Equinox 2022 Is Here, Signals Longer and Warmer Days for People Living in Northern Hemisphere.

The state's advocate general and deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of Nagaon and Golaghat districts also attended the meeting, he said.

Nine animal corridors connecting Kaziranga National Park with Karbi Anglong across National Highway 37 have been identified, the state Assembly was informed on March 16.

Out of these, two are under Bokakhat revenue circle of Golaghat district and the rest under the Koliabor revenue circle in Nagaon district.

To ensure safe passage to wild animals crossing from the national highway, a 35-km long elevated corridor having a four-lane road with tunnels has been proposed in this year's annual budget by the state government.

The estimated cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 4,865 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)