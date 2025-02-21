New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare on Friday said it will invest Rs 850 crore in the next three years in infrastructure, medical services, and employment generation in Kerala.

The investment builds on Rs 500 crore the healthcare provider has already put in the state in the last three years.

Aster currently operates seven hospitals in Kerala, with a total capacity of 2,635 beds, contributing to 53 per cent of the company's India revenue.

"We plan to invest an additional Rs 850 crore in the next three years to further strengthen Kerala's healthcare landscape. Our expansion plans reflect our unwavering belief in Kerala's potential as a leader in healthcare innovation and accessibility," Aster DM Healthcare Founder and Chairman Azad Moopen said at Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025.

The healthcare provider aims to enhance total number of beds in the state to 3,453 by FY27.

"With our expansion plans, we anticipate creating an additional 4200 jobs, further strengthening Kerala's healthcare workforce and economy," Aster DM Healthcare Director Anoop Moopen said.

