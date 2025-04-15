New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Taiwanese PC giant Asus is focused on 'make-for-India' solutions, which have not only addressed local needs but have also become global innovations, a senior ASUS official has said.

Dinesh Sharma, Vice President of the Commercial PC and Smartphone System Business Group at ASUS India, said the company is leveraging customer feedback from India to develop tailored solutions and aims to strengthen its position in the commercial PC market.

Also Read | Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration for 15,000 Home Guard Posts Ends on April 16, Apply Online at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

"Though we are a Taiwanese company, we are very much focused on make-for-India. And there are multiple solutions that we've actually created thanks to our Indian customers' requests. Now these have become global solutions. We are very strongly focused on looking at whatever solution is required in India. We develop it, we create it," he said while speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Asus's ExpertBook P Series laptops.

He emphasised the company's commitment to expanding its footprint in India and said Asus is investing a lot in manpower.

Also Read | PF Balance: How To Check EPF Balance Quickly? Here's Are 5 Simple Ways To Know Your Provident Fund Balance.

"For commercial PC business, we want to be the leading brand in commercial PC market in India. We are very clear about it. We are looking at expanding our footprint into every single product category which is there in commercial or enterprise business.

"We are also looking at fast base geographical expansion because you need to be also present across the length and breadth of country," he said.

Asus is observing "a very high double-digit growth" in the commercial PC business, Sharma added.

Asus on Tuesday launched its ExpertBook P Series laptops, designed for businesses and professionals. The new series includes the ExpertBook P1, P3, and P5 models, featuring AI-powered performance, military-grade durability, and enterprise-grade security.

The ASUS ExpertBook P Series laptops will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting April 21, 2025. The prices for the lineup start at Rs 39,990 for the ExpertBook P1, Rs 64,990 for the ExpertBook P3, and Rs 94,990 for the ExpertBook P5.

According to market research firm IDC, Asus was among the top five PC sellers in India in 2024 with a 7 per cent share. The company's sales in 2024 declined by 7.8 per cent YoY, but the company regained growth in the December 2024 quarter.

Asus recorded the highest growth rate of 38.4 per cent in the December quarter, which was the highest among its peers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)