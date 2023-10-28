New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Atishi on Saturday directed officials to enhance the 'Take Home Ration' menu according to anganwadi workers' suggestions, made on the basis of preferences of children.

The minister ordered that the menu must be prepared in consultation with a nutritionist and include such food items as 'sattu' premix and porridge.

The minister gave these instructions after her interaction with the workers and helpers of 175 anganwadi centres under the Inderpuri Project, where she invited suggestions from the anganwadi workers on how these centres can be improved.

Discussing the millet-based diet for better nutrition, Atishi said, "Parents nowadays, influenced by advertisements, often unknowingly feed their children processed foods, thinking it provides nutrition. Our Anganwadi workers have a responsibility to raise awareness among parents on this matter and encourage them to incorporate whole grains and millet into their meals."

During the interaction, anganwadi workers gave her suggestions to enhance the Take Home Ration menu according to children's preferences. Responding to their input, the minister directed officials to implement the recommended changes.

