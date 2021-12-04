Canacona (Goa), Dec 4 (PTI) Automotive research and development body Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is working on developing fast chargers for e-vehicles, Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Saturday.

The Pune-based autonomous institution has already developed a prototype of the product, he told PTI on the sidelines of the 'Round Table To Promote Electric Mobility' event organised by the Ministry of Heavy Industries here.

When asked about the challenges related to the usage of e-vehicles, he said, "This (issue) is being talked about that it consumes more time (to charge an e-vehicle battery). ARAI has been directed to work on it. In fact they have developed a prototype of a fast charger and the product is expected to be ready by December 2022."

The ARAI has been asked for completion of the project by October 2022, so by December, it can be made available to the users for use, he informed.

The launch of fast chargers will address the issue of charging and boost demand for the battery vehicles, the minister said adding the research is still underway and after its completion, the specific charging time of a two-wheeler e-vehicle, three-wheeler and four-wheeler e-vehicle will be known.

Pandey further said his ministry is also in talks with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for installation of chargers at 22,000 petrol pumps across the country.

Without sharing any timeline, he said there are about 70,000 petrol pumps across the country, and as per the plan a charging station would be at an interval of 25 km on highways and with a radius of 3 km in cities.

The minister also said that at the round table he has asked the industry stakeholders to apprise his ministry of their issues.

"I have asked the players to discuss and inform about their concerns. I assure them of full support in addressing the issues brought to my notice."

Transport ministers of eight states, top officials from 19 states and industry leaders from the automotive sector attended the round table deliberate about ways to promote electric vehicles in the country and attract investments.

Meanwhile in a statement issued by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, quoted Pandey as saying,"India's transition to Electric Mobility System can save Rs 20 lakh crore by 2030 on avoided oil imports alone."

The statement said that the minister directed the Indian automakers to look for major share of global electric vehicle market.

Growth of the auto Industry will also help India achieve the commitments given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in COP26, he said. During the round table, the minister also stressed on to accelerate the manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles in India.

