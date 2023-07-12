New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) US-based IT company Axtria Inc has opened two new offices in Pune with a combined seating capacity of 1,000 people, the company said on Wednesday.

Axtria co-founder and CEO Jaswinder Chadha said in a statement that the company now has eight offices in India, signifying its "commitment to leverage expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to drive meaningful change in the health care industry".

The company plans to open an office in Hyderabad soon, he said.

"We saw that a lot of talent in data analytics comes from Pune and Hyderabad and that's how these two centres got shortlisted. Opening two offices in one city was a tough call but we want to look at the convenience of people," Chadha said.

With the launch of the Pune offices, Axtria will now have eight global innovation, research and development, and capability centres in India. It has offices in the National Capital Region -- three offices in Gurugram and two in Noida -- and one in Bengaluru, the statement said.

Outside India, Axtria has offices in New Jersey, Boston, California, Chicago, London, Germany, Ireland, Canada, Switzerland, and France.

"Our vision stretches far beyond the horizon of today. In the next 5-10 years, we envision exponential growth with a compound annual growth rate of 30 per cent. We will leverage emerging technologies, reach new frontiers, and harness the potential of data to improve patient outcomes," Chadha said.

Axtria's Pune offices will support the demand for data-driven analytics solutions and the adoption of AI technologies among life sciences businesses across the globe.

"The offices in Pune are in opposite corners of Pune city. They can seat ~1,000 people and will serve as a beacon of creativity and cooperation, bringing together diverse minds and fostering a culture of collaboration, enabling Axtria to deliver even greater value to its clients and stakeholders," the statement said.

The company currently has 250 associates in Pune, it added.

